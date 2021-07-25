NCIS: Los Angeles season 13: Is the premiere episode done?







Who wants a new NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 filming update? We know that we’re months away from the premiere; nonetheless, it’s still nice to have more news behind the scenes.

With that in mind, let’s go ahead and share a new post from unit production manager and producer Rick Tunell, who noted on Twitter that the show is done with the first episode of the season. Does this mean that this is necessarily the first one to air? No, which is why we can’t say for sure the “premiere episode” is 100% done — it’s just nice to know one episode in general is. Now, we all just have to wait and see what some of these stories are going to be about.

When NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 premieres, it’s clear that things will look and feel at least a little bit different. It’s hard for them not to, all things considered. The new season is without two longtime cast members in Barrett Foa and Renee Felice Smith, who departed at the end of season 12. Meanwhile, it’s still not altogether clear how much of Linda Hunt we will have, and Gerald McRaney is coming on board as a full-time series regular, where he will expand upon his role of Admiral Kilbrde.

At its core, we have a hard time thinking that NCIS: LA is going to be altogether different. More than likely, it’s still going to be a show about stopping the bad guys with action sequences galore — with a few funny moments sprinkled in here and there. There’s a lot to be excited about moving forward, and we hope that there are at least a couple more great years left.

Remember, the season premiere is going to air in October; prepare yourselves accordingly.

TGIF. That’s a wrap at 3:03pm! Episode #1301 is “in the can”. This sign is outside the NCISLA entrance. #ncisla pic.twitter.com/ZfdypCIDeY — Rick Tunell (@rtunell) July 23, 2021

