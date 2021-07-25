Blue Bloods season 12: New Donnie Wahlberg photo! Who’s returning?







There are a couple of exciting things to point out in today’s Blue Bloods season 12 update, from a behind-the-scenes photo to guest-star news!

Luckily, both of these things are encompassed in a new photo from executive producer Siobhan Byrne O’Connor, which you can see below. She wrote the premiere episode entitled “Hate is Hate,” and it makes sense that she would be on set watching some of the action go down. She also managed to get a fun photo of series star Donnie Wahlberg (Danny) alongside returning guest star Callie Thorne, who plays the part of Maggie the medium.

It’s been a little while since we’ve see Thorne pop up on the show — as of late, she’s been busy with two other CBS series in Bull and NCIS: New Orleans. Maggie has played an important role in a couple of past cases, and there have been questions in the past as to whether or not she could become a Danny love interest. There’s still no official word on that, though showrunner Kevin Wade has already expressed doubt on whether Danny will ever get together with his partner Baez. (We know there are plenty of fans of that prospective pairing!)

Thorne should be one of a handful of notable guest stars in the season 12 premiere — we know that the newly-appointed District Attorney will be back, as well! O’Connor also noted on social-media recently that there are plans to bring back Jack Boyle, though it won’t happen within the October 1 premiere. Luckily, it’s a long season and there are a lot of chances to see some familiar faces down the road.

