Baptiste season 2 episode 3 spoilers: A shocking reveal ahead!







Amidst everything that is going on with the Olympics next week, we still hope you have a chance to check out Baptiste season 2 episode 3. After all, new episodes are coming on the air! There are still a number of big mysteries and surprises ahead, and within this upcoming installment, one of the most shocking moments of the season is going to be here.

For a small tease about what that could be, we suggest that you check out the full Baptiste season 2 episode 3 synopsis below:

As Julien and Zsofia investigate Far Right politician Kamilla Agoston, Emma finds a lead on Alex’s computer that takes her and Julien to a shocking and bloody discovery.

There are of course many challenges that could reveal themselves within this episode, but one of the largest ones may simply be seeing how the show can balance out politics, mystery, and drama all at the same time. This show is moving forward in a topical direction, and we wouldn’t be shocked if some subjects discussed moving forward include misinformation, hacking, or at the very least the corruption of public officials. However surprised that Emma and Julien may be based on what they find in episode 3, things could get even crazier from here on out.

Just remember for a moment here that Baptiste has a fairly short season — it doesn’t have some luxury of drawing out its story forever! Whatever conclusion it reaches will probably be one it reaches fairly fast. Buckle up and prepare to be taken on a very complicated (but entertaining!) ride. Also, remember to either set your recording device or watch new episodes after the fact if you are a little side-tracked by everything happening in Tokyo at the moment. We more than understand that, all things considered.

