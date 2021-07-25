Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Aftermath of the week 3 Veto!







The week 3 Veto Competition is over within the Big Brother 23 house, and of course, we’re left to wonder where things are going to go from here!

Let’s kick things off here with a quick refresher, just in case you aren’t too up-to-date on the events of the past 24 hours. Xavier nominated Brent and Britini for eviction and then last night, Christian won the Veto! There’s no real reason for him to use it so for the time being, don’t expect a whole lot of drama there.

Ultimately, a lot of the entertainment from this week will come from how secure Brent feels in the game. This is a different situation than Frenchie last week, where he knew 100% that he was going out and there was no real debate over it. Here, Brent is reasonably confident he’s got the votes already. Is he nervous? Sure, but he thinks that he’s got the remains of the Slaughterhouse on his side and then also the Mafia, an alliance that he’s sorted out with his team and also the Queens (Tiffany, Kyland, and Claire). He doesn’t recognize that the Mafia is totally fake, just like his chances in the game are reasonably nonexistent.

Brent’s an interesting player this season in that on paper, he could be useful — he’s athletic enough to be decent in competitions and he’s a good meat-shield to hide behind. His biggest problem is simply himself: He comes across as condescending, pushy, and unlikable to a lot of people, and both Hannah and Alyssa have noted their frustrations and irritation with some of his actions and flirtatious ways. There’s a personal reason for people to get him out, and that’s a hard thing to overcome.

We anticipate the next few days being more about who goes after Brent, but we will see what happens.

