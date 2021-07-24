Chicago Fire season 10: Kara Killmer, Jesse Spencer behind the scenes







Just in case you did not know as of yet, Chicago Fire season 10 is currently in production! Work started a handful of days ago for the cast, and we’ve got a humorous little look into the world of Kara Killmer and Jesse Spencer.

In the video below from Kara’s Instagram, you can see what happens when the two actors have their faces subbed in using a filter. There’s nothing altogether spoilery about this, but we do think it serves as a nice reminder of how well the two get along behind the scenes. There is a real cognizance here that Chicago Fire is a family, and it’s nice to see that at just about every possible opportunity.

As for what we want to see moving forward for Brett and Casey, it almost goes without saying: Haven’t we waited long enough for the two to get together? There’s a lot that could be explored here and because the writers have been patient, none of it would feel rushed. Both of these characters have an extremely important job at Firehouse 51, and they will need to navigate their personal relationships while also taking on leadership roles. Kara is going to work further with Violet and at this point, we just hope that she has a stable partner for a full season or two. Hasn’t she gone through enough change there?

Meanwhile, for Casey we’re hoping to see him keep climbing the Firehouse 51 ladder, though it’s a delicate balancing act here for the show. You want to see him succeed, but at the same time we want both him and Boden to stay at the same house! We want to keep having as many familiar faces around as possible.

Remember that Chicago Fire season 10 will air in its oh-so-familiar timeslot this fall on NBC.

