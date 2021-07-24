Grey’s Anatomy season 18: Are we in the early stages?







Grey’s Anatomy season 18 is coming — and we’re probably set to get more updates on it soon!

Sure, there may not be too many huge cast photos at the moment or teases for what’s coming up next, but we have plenty of indications right now that things are heating up behind the scenes. Take, for example, the recent Instagram Stories tease from Camilla Luddington (Jo) that she is getting her hair dyed for the start of production. There are a lot of little things that the cast and crew have to do to get back to work, which we’ve heard for a while would happen around the end of July.

While there are still a number of precautions that need to be taken this year due to the global health crisis, it is somewhat of a relief to know that the cast and crew are going to be filming in a similar timeline to some of their past seasons, as opposed to what they collectively went through during season 17. We know that the show itself is going to look beyond just the virus this time around, and we know that for some, that should be a relief after there was so much heavy and depressing subject matter on the show last year.

As for what’s coming up for Camilla’s character in particular, we’re excited to see Jo working more in the delivery room! Having her change specialties was a risky move for her, but it could put her on the path to true happiness — she’s gone through so much in her life and totally deserves this opportunity.

