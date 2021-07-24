SEAL Team season 5 and the case for an early season 6 renewal







For those of you who did not know already, filming is already underway on SEAL Team season 5! The first four episodes will be coming to CBS and then after that, the series will shift over to the Paramount+ streaming service. It’s an exciting opportunity for the show to create an even deeper, darker viewing experience … and we’re already hopeful for what the future could hold there.

Do we understand that there are some frustrations out there about the move? Certainly, and we understand many of them. Yet, the major silver lining here is that the show now has a chance at coming back for a season 6 — or at least more of a chance than it would had it stayed at CBS. (Actually, there’s a chance there wouldn’t be a season 5 at all if it had stayed there.)

Recently, Paramount+ announced that they are bringing Evil back for a third season, and they did so a mere matter of weeks after season 2 premiered. What this shows is that the streaming service is eager to bank on as much programming as possible. They don’t want to mess around, and it is imperative for them to ensure that there are viewers getting on board the service and sticking with it. This is why we wouldn’t be shocked if a SEAL Team season 6 is announced pretty early on in the show’s run — so much earlier than renewals typically are. It would give fans more confidence to subscribe, knowing that the David Boreanaz series is not about to be kicked to the curb. Also, it would allow the writers more time to prepare long in advance.

While nothing is 100% confirmed as of yet, there are substantial reasons to have hope — for now, that will be what carries us through the remainder of this hiatus.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to SEAL Team

What do you most want to see when it comes to SEAL Team season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to stick around — there are more updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







