The Simpsons season 33 will have all-musical premiere







Just in case you weren’t excited already by The Simpsons season 33 premiere, let’s just say that we come bearing good news! Today during the show’s virtual Comic-Con panel, it was confirmed that we are going to have a premiere episode in September that is almost entirely music. The title of it is “The Star of the Backstage,” and Kristen Bell is going to guest-star as Marge’s singing voice.

Here’s the first reaction that we’ve got to this news: Why hasn’t the show done this before? We’ve seen the producers do so much stuff over the years and yet somehow, going full musical never came to the forefront of their minds. At the panel, executive producer Matt Selman confirmed that there’s a ton of original music in here, as well — this isn’t just some situation where the cast is going to turn up delivering a bunch of covers.

As you would imagine, the struggle for a show like The Simpsons is merely finding a proper way to keep things fresh so many seasons in, and one of the ways that they often do that is bringing in big-name guest stars. We know why celebrities want to do this, given that it’s one of those bucket-list sort of gigs. Who doesn’t want to be a part of one of the biggest shows ever made? To us, though, the series’ best modern episodes are where they are able to circumvent the format somewhat and deliver something that is new and different than almost anything that you’ve seen before.

Rest assured, there will be plenty of season 33 episodes again in the fall; producers are absolutely eager to capitalize on NFL football as a lead-in for big ratings.

