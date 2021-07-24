Cobra Kai season 4 updates: Are the episodes close to being done?







If you are like us, then you are probably ready at this point to get Cobra Kai season 4 on Netflix … even though you’ll probably be waiting still for a while. There is no firm premiere date as of yet, and no matter what’s going on behind the scenes, everyone is going to be at the mercy of whatever the streaming service decides! That’s just the unfortunate reality of where things are at the moment.

With that being said, it does seem as though the episodes themselves are getting closer to being done! In a new interview with the Cobra Kai Kompanion Podcast, show executive producer Jon Hurwitz noted that the have locked pictures on the new season — we know that filming is done, and now they’re finalizing the visual presentation of what they want to bring to the table. There is still more work that needs to be completed before these installments are ready to go, but it’s clear that the entire team is moving quite quickly on getting these stories ready — even during a global pandemic. When you think about it this way, it’s really quite impressive that they’ve been able to do what they have over time here.

Our hope remains that Cobra Kai season 4 will premiere either at the end of last year or in early 2022, so we’ll wait for some other updates on that subject.

As for what’s ahead story-wise, the fourth season should kick off where season 3 left off — we just saw Daniel and Johnny bring their dojos together in order to take Cobra Kai down. Who doesn’t want to see what that collaboration looks like? There are sure to be a number of bumps in the road along the way; we’d just say to prepare yourself for some of those now!

