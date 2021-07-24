The Bachelorette episode 8 spoilers: Is Michael leaving Katie’s season?







As we prepare ourselves for The Bachelorette episode 8 on Monday night, it looks more and more like we could be saying goodbye to Michael. He’s a fan favorite for sure this season, but that doesn’t mean that he’s destined to be with Katie Thurston.

To be specific, there’s a good chance that he says goodbye to Katie before hometown dates even happen!

If you’ve been watching this season from the beginning, then you probably know already that there’s a scene coming up where Michael’s son questions whether or not he wants to be around him. It feels like that’s coming up on Monday, at least according to a new People Magazine preview. There are a couple of different things that may be on Michael’s mind here. First and foremost, he’s not going to want to be away from his son — that’s his rock, and that’s who he cares for more than anyone. Also, he may start to wonder if his son is ready for someone else to come into his life. He’s thinking about his own happiness, as well — the preview features Michael mentioning that he is “at war with himself.” Whatever decision he makes here is one he’d have to live with.

Presumably, Michael would be able to see his son again if he comes to the hometown dates; yet, he would have to separate from him to finish out the season, and that’s provided of course that Katie even takes him to the end of the show.

What do you think is going to happen with Michael on The Bachelorette episode 8?

