The Bachelorette episode 8 spoilers: Katie Thurston hometown dates!







We don’t have to give you a huge reason to be excited about The Bachelorette episode 8 — after all, Katie Thurston’s hometown dates are here!

The first thing that you should know entering the episode is simply this: The structure of these dates will be similar to what we saw with Tayshia Adams and Matt James. Because of the virus, there won’t be a lot of traveling to various locations. Instead, you’re going to see some of the guys’ families head down to New Mexico to spend time with them and meet Katie. The stress is probably going to be through the roof for all parties involved.

It goes without saying here, but not everything is going to go according to plan. There’s always that one hometown date that either is uncomfortably boring or a complete and utter disaster.

Of course, is it possible that one of the guys doesn’t even make it to a hometown date? Well, we do worry about Michael since we’ve seen a lot of drama surrounding him already in the previews. If his son is having problems with him being away, it only makes sense that he’d depart the competition.

As for everything else going on here, Katie hasn’t told anyone that she’s in love with them yet, and we have to wait and see if that happens. Tayshia Adams did make it clear to her that she should follow her heart, so we’ll wait and see what happens!

How do you think things are going to unfold entering The Bachelorette episode 8?

Who do you think that Katie is going to end up with? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, stick around for some additional updates. (Photo: ABC.)

