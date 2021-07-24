Power Book II: Ghost season 2: Is the cast almost done filming?







We know that Power Book II: Ghost is going to be coming back with a season 2 this fall, but where is everyone in production? Are we getting close to the end of the road here? Well, we’ve got a few different things to talk through here…

First things first, let’s remind you that season 2 is coming this fall! That’s a nice thing to have confirmation on, mostly because it’s great to not be stuck wondering for the next few weeks. There’s no formal date just yet, but let’s hope that this gets announced over the next few weeks.

If you haven’t watched our full review yet of the Power Book III: Raising Kanan premiere, be sure to do that below! We’ll be back on Sunday with the latest episode discussion, so we suggest you SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube so you don’t miss out on that.

Let’s turn things over now to filming — after all, it looks like the cast is getting close to being done! In a new post on Instagram, Michael Rainey Jr. was spotted with a director’s slate that indicates that the team is working on episode 209 behind the scenes — in other words, they’re close to the finale! This is a show that has a lot to unravel following what we saw in season 1, so it goes without saying that we’re excited to see what they do.

More than likely, the second season will kick off in the wake of Jabari’s death and Tasha’s departure from New York, as Tariq now has to figure out what his life looks like. He can continue to be a part of Monet’s operation and he may have to — he’s in so deep now that it’s going to be hard for him to get out. He also has to figure out what sort of man he wants to be — does he take after his father Ghost, or go in a completely different direction?

Related – Check out news on the next Raising Kanan episode

What do you most want to see when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around to get some other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







