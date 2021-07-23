Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 2: Omar Epps on Detective Howard







As we approach Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 2 airing this weekend on Starz, there are a lot of characters to look out for. Near the top of the list, though, has to be Omar Epps as Detective Howard. He’s a guy we’ve only seen briefly so far on the show, but it feels like he’s a man of many motivations. He wants to do his job, but he also (per the previews that are out there) thinks that local drug dealer Unique can be a part of that. Maybe he finds a certain order within chaos, or maybe he’s just willing to let things slide depending on how much control he has.

Given that Epps may be the most well-known actor on the entire show, it goes without saying that this role is probably important.

Speaking in a new interview with Digital Spy, Epps himself had a rather fascinating perspective on his role, both in terms of who he is and also how he operates:

“Well, what I like to call Detective Howard is, he’s an octopus, and that he has tentacles everywhere, and you know, he’s from the hood. So he knows that, he’s NYPD, so he knows that.

“But at the end of the day he’s a puppeteer, he manipulates everything for his own benefit. He places, he’s like the central character, if you will, of the show, because he’s going to touch everybody in some way, fashion or form.”

What this signifies to us is something that has existed for quite some time in the world of Power — there are very few heroes and villains, and instead a ton of people who live in the gray. Kanan himself could be perceived as an adversary of the original show but through this prequel, you understand him so much more.

