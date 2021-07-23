Big Brother alum Nicole Franzel, Victor Arroyo welcome baby boy!







There is some big news happening when it comes to the Big Brother community — though this time around, it’s not about the game itself. Today, Victor Arroyo confirmed that he and his wife / fellow season 18 alum Nicole Franzel have welcomed a baby boy!

According to a report from People Magazine, the baby’s name is Victor “Arrow” Arroyo IV. Both mother and baby are in good health, and Victor was happy to elaborate further in a post on Instagram (see below). You can sense the joy that the two of them have, and there could be a lot of wonderful days ahead for the family! Massive congratulations go out to the two of them.

Nicole and Victor first met back during season 18 of the aforementioned CBS show, but did not actually become a romantic item until after the fact. They competed together as a pair during The Amazing Race, and Nicole came back to Big Brother for last summer’s All-Star season, going so far as to the final three before being eliminated. During that time she spoke frequently of her upcoming wedding to Victor, which happened earlier this year. Nicole was the winner of season 18, and competed for the first time back during season 16.

Ultimately, the whole family has plenty of entertainment to watch this summer courtesy of the latest Big Brother season! We are only a matter of weeks in and things are only going to get crazier from here on out.

