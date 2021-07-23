Dexter season 9: New behind-the-scenes Jennifer Carpenter photo!







If you missed the recent (and very exciting news), know this: Jennifer Carpenter is currently working on Dexter season 9. It’s absolutely something that so many of us wanted when the revival was announced, even if it’s not altogether clear at this very moment how she’s going to be back.

What we can at least give you at present is a behind-the-scenes look at Carpenter on the show’s set — or at least a distorted one alongside returning guest star John Lithgow. Just take a look at what the actress shared in a new post on Instagram below! There’s also another behind-the-scenes picture from executive producer Scott Reynolds that is also worth checking out.

For those wondering how Carpenter’s Debra Morgan is coming back, rest assured you’re not alone. The character (spoiler alert) died at the end of the original series, and most speculation suggests that she could return as a conscience-of-sorts for Dexter, similar to the role that Harry played on the original show. We haven’t gotten the sense that showrunner Clyde Phillips is altogether interested in bringing Deb back from the dead, even if there are people out there who’d probably prefer that. The original series finale has to be one of the most-despised finales in recent TV history — it’s right up there with How I Met Your Mother.

There is no formal premiere date as of yet for Dexter season 9, but for the time being, our expectation is that it’s going to be back when we get around to the fall. In between this, a new season of Paramount Network’s Yellowstone potentially, and then also Power Book II: Ghost season 2, November in particular could be one of the greatest TV months yet. That’s without even mentioning the idea of getting more Succession.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Dexter season 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to stick around — there are some other updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Showtime.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Carpenter (@thejennwithin)

Some Debra Morgan fun from the #Dexter set. We approve of the balloon’s message. pic.twitter.com/s3Y2ZTI4e5 — Scott Reynolds (@jscottamy) July 17, 2021

