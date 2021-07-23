Lucifer season 6: Tom Ellis shares fun new BTS image!







This weekend, Lucifer star Tom Ellis will be joined by executive producers Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich for a virtual San Diego Comic-Con discussion — and we have to imagine that some season 6 spoilers are coming!

Before we get around to that, though, why not also take a peek behind the scenes? Courtesy of the actor himself, we now have that very opportunity!

In a new post on Instagram (see below), Ellis seemingly teased what’s coming up with a photo of Lucifer Morningstar and what looks to be a DeLorean, the car best known from the Back to the Future movie franchise.

Why in the world would Lucifer have that? (Warning: Season 5 spoilers ahead.) It could be tied to his status as the new God! If he’s going to take on that title, he probably has a little more license to do whatever he wants — also, if you’re going to show up somewhere, it feels like a DeLorean is a pretty sweet way to do so. (For anyone who grew up in the 1980’s, it has to be the top of their dream-car list or at least close to it.)

As intrigued as we are about this Lucifer season 6 tease, it still doesn’t do much to answer a prevailing question: When is the show going to premiere? There is no official date as of yet. Given that filming is already done we’d love it to happen this year … but we wouldn’t be shocked if Netflix makes us wait a while.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Lucifer season 6?

