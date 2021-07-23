Big Brother 23 spoilers: Who won Head of Household (HoH), week 3?







Who won the week 3 Head of Household within the Big Brother 23 house? This is what was covered at the end of tonight’s episode!

Going into the HoH, we had a feeling as to what was going to happen. Brent and Whitney were on the chopping block, but the problem here was that there were a lot of people threatening to throw competition. People didn’t want the blood on their hands! With that in mind, we could envision a situation where Brent or Whitney win and complete CHAOS unfolds in the game.

The one thing that CBS kept hyping time and time again going into tonight was the presence of Tom Green, who would be a host-of-sorts for tonight’s competition. This was basically a Q&A competition, one that featured some videos of the comedian up in Canada. These can be a crapshoot, but it’s mostly about who does a great job paying attention to detail.

Some of these questions were legitimately hard, and in the end, Xavier reigned supreme! A ton of people got the final question long and now, he has power for the week. This also means that the remainder of his team in Christian, Alyssa, and Sarah Beth are also safe for the week. (So much for Hannah wanting to take out Alyssa — she’s going to be a-okay for the time being.) Xavier’s win could mean bad news for Brent and Whitney, but there is still a wildcard competition that will be played tomorrow. There’s PLENTY of time for things to change.

