Big Brother 23: Where is Frenchie – Julie Chen extended interview?







Following tonight’s Big Brother 23 episode, it makes sense to want to see Julie Chen’s extended interview with the evicted Frenchie. So … where can you see it?

The first thing worth noting here is that there will be more information in this interview about not just Frenchie’s strategy, but what went wrong along the way. (As you would imagine, there’s a LOT to cover here.) He is a polarizing contestant no doubt, but by far he’s one of the most memorable week 2 evictions we’ve ever seen on this show.

For those of you wanting to check out Frenchie’s interview immediately, we do come bearing some bad news: You’ll be waiting at least a little while for it. Think in terms of tomorrow, most likely. CBS doesn’t want to post these until viewers on the West Coast (and even beyond that) have had a chance to check it out.

The long-term legacy of Frenchie as a Big Brother player is going to be rather interesting to watch for a number of different reasons. Casual viewers may like him a little bit more than feeders, since some of his more frustrating personality traits were not covered on the show — think in terms of him threatening to quit the game at various points over the weekend.

Will we get any new insight from this Julie Chen interview?

We hope so! We want him to be a little more candid in terms of some of his responses. The unfortunate reality here, though, is that a lot of his lines in the original interview tonight felt very practiced, like he knew what he would say far in advance.

What do you think about Frenchie being evicted from Big Brother 23?

