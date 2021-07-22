Big Brother 23: Was Brandon ‘Frenchie’ French evicted? (Day 16)







Tonight marks the second Big Brother 23 eviction, and does it mean the end of the road for one Brandon “Frenchie” French?

We should start things off here by noting that entering the episode, there was almost zero drama at all when it comes to the eviction. Unless something truly insane transpired in the time that the feeds were down, Frenchie’s metaphorical goose is cooked. He made too many mistakes during his first HoH reign, whether it be making too many alliances or breaking a whole heap of promises. He came across as erratic and untrustworthy, to the point where it wasn’t worth it to people to keep him — even if he would be a huge target to hide behind.

At the moment, the question we have more than if Frenchie will go is how Frenchie will go. Is he going to leave on a high note, or decide instead to burn everyone’s game to the ground? Both are viable possibilities when you think about it.

Before the vote, the one thing we have to say is that the show made it look like Frenchie tried so much harder to stay than he really did. Oh, and Britini rapped her speech. Frenchie’s was rather boring, all things considered. It wasn’t a unanimous vote, as Derek F. threw him a pity vote to stay. Nonetheless, Frenchie is going back to the farm. His interview with Julie felt like he knew what he was going to say far in advance — he kept his stance that he “changed the game” getting rid of Travis first, and he also said he didn’t regret his decision the first week with the dice. Why? He wanted to ensure he saw his kids.

