Good Girls season 5: Is there any hope left at a renewal?







As we look towards the series finale airing tonight on NBC, is there any hope left at a Good Girls season 5 renewal? Or, should we just expect that the series is done for good?

We always try to be honest with everyone out there, which is why we must begin with the following: Things aren’t looking good for the time being. At one point, it looked like there was a chance for at least one more season to happen, one that could have offered closure to a number of different storylines. Unfortunately, reports indicate that contract negotiations (with one actor supposedly in particular) are one of the reasons why things fell apart.

The unfortunate truth is that Good Girls has struggled in the live ratings for some time, and that’s why we always felt like Netflix was going to be the best place to push the series forward. After all, earlier seasons have reportedly performed well there! We’re just in an era where Netflix doesn’t often serve as a savior for canceled shows — we’ve heard that there are talks with them and NBC at the moment regarding Manifest, but that’s a super-rare situation involving a show that has dominated in streaming data. Good Girls hasn’t shown that same overall performance.

What obviously makes so much of this difficult at the moment is that this show is probably not going to get an ending where everything is resolved — it’s one of the reasons why we wish productions knew in advance as to whether or not they were coming back. We don’t think that anyone on Good Girls likes the idea of an incomplete ending, especially when this story has been going for as long as it has.

For now, it doesn’t seem like more Good Girls is happening — but of course, we’ll let you know if that changes.

