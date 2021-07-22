Sanditon season 2 filming begins; who’s joining the cast?







There are few shows that have the expectations around them as Sanditon season 2, and for pretty good reason. Fans fought so tirelessly hard in order to ensure that the show could come back for another season — now, it’s official that it will. New episodes are officially in production!

Of course, there are still a few changes that will make this season stand out from the first go-around. Take, for starters, the absence of Theo James. The actor stunningly announced his departure shortly after the renewal news came in, and it seems as though the writers are replacing him with not just one, but two new actors! Ben Lloyd-Hughes and Tom Weston-Jones are going to be coming on board as love interests for Rose Williams’ character of Charlotte Heywood. Who’s down for a love triangle? We know that a show like this does love a fair share of drama.

Meanwhile, there are some new actors appearing this time around including a pair of Outlander performers in Rosie Graham and Alexander Vlahos — meanwhile, Frank Blake and Maxim Ays will be joining them.

Alongside Williams, there are a number of returning stars from season 1 — think (per TVLine) along the lines of Anne Reid (Lady Denham), Kris Marshall (Tom Parker), Kate Ashfield (Mary Parker), Crystal Clarke (Miss Georgiana Lambe), Jack Fox (Sir Edward Denham), Charlotte Spencer (Esther Denham), Lily Sacofsky (Clara Brereton), Turlough Convery (Arthur Parker), Kevin Eldon (Mr. Hankins) and Adrian Scarborough (Dr. Fuchs).

Because production just started on season 2, it feels fair to say already that you’ll be waiting a while in order to see it premiere — if we’re lucky, it will surface at some point in 2022. It’s sure nice to know in advance this time around that there is a season 3 coming, as well — doesn’t that take some of the anxiety away?

