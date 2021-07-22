Walker episode 18 (finale) return date for Jared Padalecki, cast







After the events of tonight’s episode, it makes sense to want a Walker episode 18 return date — rest assured, we’ll pass that along within!

Unfortunately, the news that we have within this piece is going to bum a lot of people out. Not only is there no new episode next week, but the same goes for the week after. Instead, we’re going to be stuck waiting until Thursday, August 12 to see what lies ahead for Jared Padalecki and the rest of the cast. This also happens to be the season finale.

It’s certainly an unfortunate situation to have the finale air somewhat on an island, desperate from the rest of the episodes. Maybe that will make it feel more like a standalone movie? It’s hard to really say. The only thing that we know for certain is that it’s going to be big, and luckily there is a season 2 coming on the other side. (The reason why this episode is isolated from the rest of the season is because of the Olympics — The CW is keeping most of their programming away from it for obvious ratings-related reasons. Walker is not the only show on the network getting a hiatus over the next couple of weeks.)

Because we are still so far away from Walker episode 18 airing, there is no full synopsis out there at the time of this writing; odds are, it will be released over the next few days. While expect a decent amount of action, we’re also going to see it circle back to one of the most important themes of the entire season: Family, and characters being there for one another.

