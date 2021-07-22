Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Eviction, HoH expectations







There is another Big Brother 23 live show set to air on CBS tonight — do you want to get a sense of what’s coming in advance?

Let’s of course start with the eviction, given that this is the most obvious part of the equation. For the time being, Frenchie is leaving the house and it’s almost sure to be a unanimous vote. Maybe someone throws in a rogue vote to cause some drama, but nobody will take it altogether seriously. Most of his campaigns have fallen on deaf ears and he needs to just own his part in playing too hard, too fast for a big chunk of the season.

So what about the next Head of Household? What’s going to be happening with that? We’re looking at what is sure to be a pretty strange situation with that! A number of people seem to be intent on throwing it — numerous people want Brent out of the game, but would rather not get the blood on their hands. Derek X. has even offered to throw it to ensure that Brent wouldn’t be safe. We think that if he doesn’t win (which is very well possible), he will be the target. There are whispers by some (Xavier) to target Whitney instead, as there are concerns about too many guys going right away.

Also, don’t rule out the possibility entirely of Alyssa getting booted from the game tonight. Hannah really wants her gone and we get a feeling that things could turn depending on who lands in power.

