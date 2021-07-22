Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Frenchie tries to campaign







We’re around 24 hours now from the latest Big Brother 23 eviction and with that in mind, isn’t now the time to campaign? We tend to think so.

Well, today Frenchie actually did kick off a little bit of a campaign — or at least the most substantial one we’ve seen him do all week. He’s met with various people and made it clear why there’s value in keeping him: He’s a big target, and he’s also one who can win competitions and help to keep them safe. There is truth to some of this — people will be coming after him for however long he is a part of the game.

Yet, here is the problem: Nobody really trusts him. Frenchie’s done TOO much damage that nothing he says can really work. Azah even told him that while it benefits her game for him to be there, Britini demonstrated more trust with information week one. Both are loyal to the team to some extent, but Britini is far more so. Frenchie doesn’t seem to be too upset with the idea of going home at this point; if nothing else, he’s told his team members to trust each other.

What Frenchie will probably realize after leaving the game is how terrible it was that he won that first Head of Household — power can corrupt you so easily in this game, and he was that excitable kid who tried to open too many of his presents before Christmas morning. He did too much too fast and effectively ruined any chance that he had of garnering good will.

What do you think is going to happen tomorrow on Big Brother 23?

