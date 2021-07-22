Crime Scene Kitchen season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Fox?







Following today’s season 1 finale, can you expect a Crime Scene Kitchen season 2? Has the show been officially renewed? We’ll tell you everything that we know at present within this piece.

The first thing that we should do here, though, is get the bad news out of the way: Nothing has been decided as of yet. We’d love to see the Joel McHale-hosted show back, but the ratings aren’t strong enough where it is a guarantee. Through most of season 1, Crime Scene Kitchen averaged a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic and slightly less than 1.9 million live viewers a week. These aren’t strong enough numbers to guarantee much of anything.

If there is a positive thing to report as of right now, it’s this: This show managed to keep the majority of its lead-in from new MasterChef episodes, and we’re honestly not sure at the moment if some other show would pop in next summer and generate better ratings. That’s something that Fox would consider. If the price is right and there’s a spot open in the schedule, we can’t rule this out.

Beyond just encouraging viewers to watch live, one of the things that Fox does need to do in the future is find some more ways to expand outward — that includes putting their shows in great places digitally where people can watch and catch up. The world is coming more and more online, and traditional viewing is going to continue to decline no matter what they put on the air.

Don’t expect there to be much of a hurry in deciding what the future will hold for Crime Scene Kitchen. It’s very well possible that Fox could hold the cards close to the vest until at some point in 2022; it’s not as though there is some long production turnaround that is required to get this show to the finish line.

