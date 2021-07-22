In the Dark season 3 episode 6 return date hopes on The CW







Following the new episode tonight on The CW, do you want to know the In the Dark season 3 episode 6 return date? What about some more details from what lies ahead?

We should start things off here by getting some of the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode of the show airing next week. What gives with that? Like a number of other networks out there, The CW wants to steer clear of airing opposite the Olympics. This tends to eat up a ton of viewers and while live viewers aren’t the only thing that matter these days, they are still important. Sure, In the Dark has already been renewed for another season, but don’t you want to give it the best chance possible to stick around for a while?

According to the Futon Critic, the earliest you can expect to see the aforementioned series back is Wednesday, August 11, and that is a date that makes a lot of sense. From there, it can air new episodes weekly for the rest of the season, and we’re excited to see precisely where things go for the rest of the season.

Because we are still so far away from the next new episode of the show airing, The CW hasn’t handed out too many details about it just yet. That’s going to change over the course of the next few weeks, so our advice is to be patient as some of that rolls out. We’re sure that there will be more mystery, and we hope more stability for Murphy in general after she spent the bulk of the season on the run.

