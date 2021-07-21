The Hills: New Beginnings season 2 episode 11 preview: The retreat







As we look ahead to The Hills: New Beginnings season 2 episode 11, there is something incredibly ironic about it. At the center of this episode is a “wellness retreat” and yet, this place could be used as a setting to spread rumors aplenty. Who is at the center of them? Think Kaitlynn.

Overall in this episode, we’re going to see several major characters contemplate some enormous life changes. Take, for example, Brandon learning something that takes him aback. For a few more details, just view the full season 2 episode 11 synopsis below:

at Speidi’s wellness retreat, rumors swirl about Kaitlynn being pregnant. Brandon reveals shocking news about his relationship. the Wahlers struggle to find peace with the Pratts, who are distracted by some potential life changes of their own.

Beyond just the individual stories of this episode, we suppose that the other big surprise here is the simple fact that we’re even getting an episode airing up against the Olympic Games. There are a number of major networks (think Fox and The CW) who are shelving most of their new programming for the next couple of weeks; after all, a lot of viewers will be checking out stuff elsewhere. Clearly, MTV recognizes that there is still potential in a show like this with their particular demographic — after all, there are a ton of other ways to watch the Tokyo Games beyond just in primetime. They are probably acutely aware of that long in advance.

Ultimately, we’ll see where things go within the world of The Hills over the next couple of episodes — but doesn’t it make sense to go ahead and assume that it will be eventful? What else would it be with some of these people?

