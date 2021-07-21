MasterChef Legends episode 9 return date hopes over on Fox







Following tonight’s new episode, are you curious to learn when MasterChef Legends episode 9 is going to air on Fox? Within this article, we’ll give you an answer to that — and explain what is going on with a pretty crazy schedule.

The first order of business that we have here is getting some of the bad news out of the way — there is no installment on the show tonight. We’re going to be waiting, most likely, until after the Tokyo Olympics to see what is next in the competition. Per the Futon Critic, the earliest you can expect it back is probably Wednesday, August 11.

So why take the Olympics off in the first place? It all comes down to ratings. MasterChef is a show that really sells itself on some of the inspirational stories — they want you to watch some of these home cooks squaring off in order to make their dreams come true! Fundamentally, there’s a chance that this show will share an audience with the Olympics, which is full of people with inspirational stories working to make their goals happen. It’s better for them to not lose any viewers over the next couple of weeks — that way, they can stay on their for many years moving forward! With the show’s declining numbers, they ultimately need whatever help that they can get.

We imagine that over the next week/week and a half, a few more details will come out about what lies ahead in the competition. We imagine that the format of the season will remain the same — the remaining home cooks will be forced to take on a handful of tricky challenges, and along the way some more legendary figures in the culinary world will turn up. The show has a winning formula right now, so why do something in order to change it?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to MasterChef right away

What do you most want to see when it comes to MasterChef Legends episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just think, stick around — there are some other updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







