Westworld season 4 filming halts following positive test

According to a report coming in from Deadline, filming will be temporarily halted for a couple of days next week after a positive virus test. This because the latest high-profile show to experience such a delay, as American Horror Story, Bridgerton, and even the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon have all suffered shutdowns as of late. Much of this stems from the spread in the Delta variant as of late; even for those who are vaccinated, there are still risks. These shutdowns are preemptive ways to keep the cast and crew safe, which always has to be the top priority for any production.

Work has been going on for a little while on the newest iteration of Westworld, and with this pause planned to be temporary, it’s too early to tell if this will impact any potential premiere date at all. With the lengthy post-production time required on a series like this, we would say already that it’s unlikely we will see season 4 premiere this year. Odds are we’re looking at a 2022 date here, and we’ll have to rely on a show like Succession to carry us through the remainder of the year. (Right now HBO is leaning into Mike White’s The White Lotus.)

As for what’s coming up on Westworld story-wise … good luck figuring that out. We’re looking here at one of the most elaborate and secretive dramas on television, one that is near impossible to predict from one week to the next. Its synopses tend to be brief, and its trailers focus more on visual feasts than a number of significant plot points.

