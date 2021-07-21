Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD new tonight, July 21?







Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? What about its timeslot companions in Chicago Fire and Chicago PD?

The good news is that there IS a lot of big news to break down within this piece! The bad news, however, is that little of it has to do with these shows airing new episodes. There is no installment on the air tonight, and we are months away from them premiering their latest seasons.

Now, we transition over and share a little bit of the good news: These shows are back into production! This week marks the kick-off of filming for all of them in the Chicago area. We’re still hesitant to share more information than this in fear of giving away spoilers, but let’s just say that multiple cast members have already been spotted on location.

This season represents somewhat of a return to normal for all of the One Chicago shows, as production is starting at a relatively-similar time to what it has in the past. There are still health and safety protocols firmly in place, but our hope is that filming can move forward with very few interruptions. Safety has to be the most important thing.

We know that these upcoming episodes are going to be ambitious, but the truth remains that all of the episodes of this show are in various forms. Just remember that the goal for Chicago Fire in particular over the past year was to create episodes that looked and felt like they were prior to the virus. There’s a real understanding here of how important escapism is; these shows do feel like family for a lot of people out there, and that will continue to be a priority for however long they last.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Med right now

What do you want to see on Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do that, stick around — there are some other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







