New Amsterdam season 4 spoilers: Scoop on a new start







As many of you probably know at this point, New Amsterdam season 4 is poised to premiere on NBC this fall, and production is already underway on new episodes! There’s all sorts of great stuff to prepare for at the moment, but we want to take a moment to focus on new beginnings.

The mood within the world of the title hospital is often a reflection of real life, and we have to imagine that this is going to be the same this go-around. While there are still concerns about the virus out there (especially the Delta variant), there’s also still a chance for some people to breathe. There may be a totally different perspective that they have after everything that they’ve gone through, and it leads to all sorts of questions — how will they live now?

We know that for Max Goodwin, his version of “living in the moment” is pushing things forward with Dr. Sharpe. It’s looking more and more like the two are embracing a full relationship! In speaking about what lies ahead in more thematic terms, here is some of what executive producer David Schulner had to say to TVLine:

“I think that what we’ll see in Season 4 is, hopefully, what we’re all feeling right now in this hopeful moment of a new beginning — that the worst is behind us, and the best is in front of us … I think a lot of us have thought about how we want to live our lives differently, how we can be better, how we can love the people close to us more fully. So hopefully Max is where all of us are or will be soon, embracing the future.”

We are ready for a season with a little more optimism, but even in hard times, it’s reassuring that the staff of this fictional hospital has their hearts in the right place. They want to make the world better, no matter how they are able to do so.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to New Amsterdam right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to New Amsterdam season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also stick around — there are some more updates coming soon and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







