Motherland: Fort Salem season 2 episode 6 spoilers: ‘My 3 Dads’







Following tonight’s new episode, do you want to get a good sense of what’s ahead on Motherland: Fort Salem season 2 episode 6?

For starters, let’s talk scheduling — it does appear as though there’s another installment coming next week! While that may seem like a given, you have to remember that the Olympics are starting this Friday and a lot of networks are avoiding that competition like nobody’s business. Not Freeform. Either they feel like their demographic will still be watching their shows live, or they just generate enough good DVR numbers that it doesn’t matter either way.

All in all, most Motherland: Fort Salem fans should be more than fine with the decision, especially when you consider what’s coming up next. “My 3 Dads” is a story about struggle, especially in terms of the past playing a huge role in the future. This can mean the end result of past decisions, or in the case of Abigail, issues that just come out because of family.

Below, you can take a look at the full Motherland: Fort Salem season 2 episode 6 synopsis with some more insight as to what lies ahead:

Raelle brings Tally home to the Cession, where they struggle with the past. Abigail is confronted with pressure from her family when Adil accompanies her home.

If you do love this show, remember to both watch it live and tell some of your friends to do the same! We’ve been looking at the ratings for the second season so far, and they do leave a little bit to be desired. In particular, live numbers are down more than 30% both in terms of total viewers and then also the 18-49 demographic. Streaming numbers can help improve this number, but nothing is guaranteed on the future as of yet.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Motherland: Fort Salem

What do you most want to see when it comes to Motherland: Fort Salem season 2 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you check that out, remember to also stick around to make sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Freeform.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







