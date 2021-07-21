Mental Samurai season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Fox?







Following tonight’s finale at Fox, can you expect a Mental Samurai season 3 renewal? Or, is it more likely it gets canceled? Within this article, we’ll point out everything we know!

Let’s start things off here with where things stand at present: There is nothing confirmed when it comes to the future of the show. We do think there’s a small hope that it comes back, but we wouldn’t be overly optimistic.

Why is that? Well, a lot of it comes down to the ratings. Season 2 averaged only a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic and slightly more than 1.2 million viewers. While we understand that game shows are traditionally a little more cost-effective than scripted dramas, there is still a certain expectation performance-wise that they have to meet. Fox may have been wanting a little more here, especially when you consider the presence of Rob Lowe as a host. If you had to ask us at present, we’re pessimistic that another season will happen.

If there is any reason for hope here, it’s that there is a usable set that the show could use in Portugal (where many versions of the show around the world film). It could be cost-effective and suitable to fill some gaps in Fox’s schedule. We certainly think it’s possible that Mental Samurai season 3 could fare a little bit better than season 2 if it aired in a different spot on the schedule. Lowe does also have a great relationship with the network, as he is the start of another program in 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Hopefully, we will hear a little more news on a season 3 renewal/cancellation at some point later this year. While Fox doesn’t have to hurry along making anything official here, it would be nice to learn something more sooner rather than later. If nothing else, it’d just be great to get a clearer picture of what Fox is planning for their summer lineup at this point next year.

