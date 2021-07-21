America’s Got Talent: Dylan Zangwill sings Queen’s ‘Somebody to Love’







The moment that we heard Dylan Zangwill sing on America’s Got Talent tonight, we knew people would be talking about him. After all, it’s not often that you hear a 14-year old come on stage with a rendition of Queen’s “Somebody to Love.” This was big, bold, powerful, and it makes him a contender on the show moving forward.

If you’ve watched the show many times in the past, you know that singers have a built-in advantage from the start here — and for good reason. You can built instant connections to them! It also helps if you’re performing a song that people have natural, built-in connections to. Remember that a lot of AGT viewers out there probably grew up listening to this song, and it has found fans across generations thanks to various covers that we’ve heard.

All of the judges loved Dylan, and of course with that, he has a chance of making the live shows. The way the show is doing this for season 16 is a little different — because of the Olympics, there are no Judge Cuts. Instead, everyone has to face the metaphorical music right away and learn whether or not they have a chance of moving forward. What Dylan has going for him is a natural talent, and a genre that isn’t being embraced by a lot of other singers these days. Because of that, he will inevitably stand out.

In terms of a competition like this, though, the biggest drawback he faces is the simple fact that there are a LOT of other singers. It may be one of the most packed fields we’ve seen in the category over the years! It’s not going to be easy to deal with all of this and continue to stand out from the rest.

