Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Brent’s delusions; is he a target?







We’re a little over two days away from the latest eviction in the Big Brother 23 house, but we have a pretty clear sense as to what’s happening there. Pending some sort of enormous, last-second surprise, you are going to see Frenchie evicted from the game.

So what’s happening after the fact here? Let’s just say that more and more targets are pointing towards Brent. This is a guy who has not done himself any favors aligning with Frenchie early on, and his behavior continues to rub other houseguests the wrong way.

Take, for example, Alyssa. It’s pretty clear at this point that he is interested in her on some sort of romantic level. However, it’s also fairly clear that the feeling is not mutual. Nonetheless, he continues to hit on her and suggest that if they’d met in real life, there’s a good chance that they could be together. Alyssa in reality is close to Christian, and it feels more and more like they are moving in a genuine showmance direction. (Christian’s encouraged her to stay close to him for the sake of gathering information.)

At this point, it feels like almost everyone in the game wants Brent gone after Frenchie — as a matter of fact, even Whitney is throwing him under the bus for being so gung-ho that a woman has to leave the game next. The thing with Brent is that he’s so in his own head about controlling the game, we’re not even sure he knows the danger that he’s in right now.

Do you think that Brent is going to be the next, obvious target in the Big Brother 23 game?

