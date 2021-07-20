Magnum PI season 4 filming begins with blessing ceremony







While you may have to wait still until this fall to see Magnum PI season 4, work is officially underway filming new episodes!

In a new statement today CBS confirmed the good news, sharing a photo of the cast (Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Tim Kang and Amy Hill) receiving a traditional Hawaiian blessing. This is a tradition that dates back production on Hawaii Five-0, and you can learn more about it courtesy of the press release:

Kahu (Officiant) Kordell Kekoa officiated the ceremony, which included traditional royal maile leis, Oli Aloha (welcoming chant), and Pule Ho’oku’u (closing prayer). In honor of the show’s fourth season, the ceremony centered on the significance of the number four found in Hawaiian culture.

Seeing Perdita featured in the photo above should offer everyone a little bit of hope: Higgins isn’t going anywhere! We know that the character took off with Ethan on his Doctors Without Borders mission at the end of season 3, but something has clearly brought her back to the islands in plenty of time to kickstart the story anew. We imagine that there are a lot of big cases coming for Magnum and the other main characters; at the same time, we wonder if producers will lean any more into the Magnum/Higgins relationship this go around. It’s pretty clear that Thomas is harboring some sort of feelings for her, but there’s a difference between harboring them and then actually on them. That’s the sort of thing that season 4 could explore, but we shall wait and see…

Odds are, we’ll hear a few more details all about what’s coming between now and when the show returns to CBS — keep your eyes peeled, and stay excited for one of your favorites to be back!

