Superman & Lois episode 14 return date hopes on The CW







After tonight’s new episode, it absolutely makes some sense to want the Superman & Lois episode 14 return date! We’re very much in the home stretch of this season now, and that means even more of a hunger to see how all of this wraps up.

Unfortunately, we are going to be waiting for a little while in order to see it. With the Tokyo Olympics set to kick off later this week, it makes sense that The CW would want to avoid airing up against that to the best of their ability. Because of this, there is no new episode set for next week, and the same goes for the week after. According to the Futon Critic, the earliest that you can expect the show back on the air is on Tuesday, August 10, with the finale set for the following week.

Because we are still fairly far away, this is why there aren’t a whole lot of other details out there as of yet — though in general, we think that the network is intentionally making us wait a little while to keep some of the finer details under wraps.

Expectations are inevitably going to be high for these final episodes and ultimately, it’d be shocking if they weren’t. Remember that we’re talking here about one of the best superhero shows to debut on network TV in some time, and also a series that feels as realistic as one can be with a hero like Superman at the center. There’s a humanity and relatability to the character that is not always present elsewhere.

Since we know that there’s a Superman & Lois season 2 coming, you at least don’t have to worry about that. Instead, just go ahead and focus on the story that lies in front of us!

