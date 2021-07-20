This Is Us season 6 spoilers: Chris Sullivan on ambitious final episodes







We know that we will be waiting for a long time in order to see This Is Us season 6 on the air — and rest assured, we’re very-much excited for it. These upcoming episodes have a lot they are looking to accomplish but luckily, there is a plan already in place.

From the very beginning of this show, creator Dan Fogelman had a rather specific plan for how he wanted the series to go. That has included a number of happy moments, but also a handful of sad ones along the way. The one that a lot of us are still reeling from is Kate and Toby eventually getting divorced, which leads to her marrying Phillip a little bit later on down the road.

If you haven’t seen our review of the This Is Us season 5 finale yet, why not take a look at that below? Once you do, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! We’ll be back more coverage of season 6 and this summer, we’re talking about shows like Animal Kingdom and Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

If you are concerned that Kate getting remarried is a bad sign that Chris Sullivan will be leaving the show, don’t be — the character still has a rather big role to play! We know that he’s still around far in the future, and there are a number of big moments that will be coming before then.

While of course the recent Emmy nominee can’t give too much away right now, he did have the following to say to TV Insider as he set the stage for the future:

It’s going to be a doozy. The number of mysteries and storylines that we’re about to tie up in one season of television is going to make for, oddly enough, an action-packed season of reveals and twists and turns for a show like This Is Us. It should be very exciting.

New episodes of This Is Us are more than likely going to premiere in early 2022 — there’s no formal start date as of yet, but we imagine one will be coming in due time.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to This Is Us right now

What do you most want to see for Toby on This Is Us season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, stick around for some other updates all about the show. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







