The Good Fight renewed for season 6 by Paramount+

The Good FightClearly, the folks over at Paramount+ do not want to keep you waiting when it comes to the future of The Good FightAfter all, they have officially renewed the drama for a season 6!

To date, this is the earliest that the streaming service (formerly known as CBS All Access) has decided to bring the show back — and we can’t be shocked that they wanted to do this now. This is an established series, one beloved by critics, and also a place where they can take on a number of topical subjects without fail.

In a new statement, here is what Paramount+ scripted series head Nicole Clemens had to say:

The Good Fight‘s provocative, whip smart, and no-holds-barred world remains as relevant as ever, continuing to entice new audiences as one of Paramount+’s top performing original series and acquisition drivers … We are thrilled to continue The Good Fight‘s enduring legacy with a sixth season and can’t wait to see what the brilliant minds behind the series, Robert and Michelle King, tackle next.”

Given the timing of this renewal, what Paramount+ is looking to ensure is that there are new episodes ready to go at some point in 2022 — and we can’t be mad about that! After all, season 4 was shortened by the global health crisis and we’re eager to get as many episodes as soon as possible. We’re also hoping that there’s a little less cast turnover leading into season 6; remember that we lost multiple series regulars heading into season 5. We know that Robert and Michelle King are fantastic at reinventing their shows over time, but a little bit of consistency can go a long way here.

We’ll have more news on a season 6 premiere date before long — there’s still a ways to go until we get to that point!

