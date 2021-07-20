9-1-1 season 5 promo teases major Los Angeles blackout







Tonight Fox unveiled the first promo for 9-1-1 season 5, and it gives you a pretty good sense of what the next major crisis is going to be.

Let’s just say that this go-around, we’re going to be seeing the city of Los Angeles surrounded in total darkness. A lot of the crises that we’ve seen hyped on the show are pretty instant — take, for example, a natural disaster. These are things that can kill countless people right away. A city blackout could be equally dangerous (if not more so), but it’s the sort of thing that looks and feels a little bit different. The longer it lingers, the worse it can get. You run the risk of major traffic problems, panic in the streets, and an inability for first responders to do their job.

The promo below absolutely makes us excited, but also curious how the show is going to film this. Creating television in the dead of night is going to be tough; you have to be able to make it feel realistic, while also still showing the audience what is going on. It can’t be one of those fight scenes on Game of Thrones where you don’t see what’s happening a lot of the time.

9-1-1 season 5 is going to be airing on Monday nights this fall; the Lone Star spin-off is also going to eventually happen, but you’re going to be waiting a while longer to see that. We’re sure the premiere of the flagship will address some of the major concerns from the finale, but also raise some new ones. (Remember that the blackout crisis is likely to happen at the end of the premiere as opposed to the start — this is what we’ve seen with similar ones over the years.)

