





Tonight’s All American season 3 finale came into the picture with high hopes — there was a lot of drama, and there was also a big cliffhanger. Is Bre-Z leaving the show, and the role of Coop, following the events of this episode? It’s worth wondering about.

For the time being, though, it’s fair to say our concern is off the charts. Coop being shot is something that has huge ramifications on the show moving forward, especially considering how close she is to Spencer and what that bond has meant to him over the years. Without her, it’s hard to know what the next move is going to be.

Here’s what we can tell you for the time being: Nothing is altogether confirmed when it comes to Coop’s status on the show moving forward. Bre-Z could still be a part of the story moving forward, but it all depends on where the writers choose to take this story. Do we want Coop to die? No, but we recognize that this is a show that needs to have some high stakes and big surprises. They need to show that people can die in pretty terrible ways … even if it’s going to make everyone sob uncontrollably.

There are still a number of other questions that a season 4 is going to have to answer, including the future of Asher and also what’s going to happen to Layla. We can’t exactly say that things are looking altogether great for her at the moment, as well.

In the end, if you’re a writer for All American you can probably come out of this finale feelings really good about yourselves. You wanted people to freak out. With that in mind, mission accomplished!

Related – When will All American season 4 end up premiering?

What do you think about the events of the All American season 3 finale?

Did you see that big cliffhanger coming? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







