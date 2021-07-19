The Republic of Sarah episode 7 spoilers: Immigration policy







As we look forward to The Republic of Sarah episode 7, the first thing worth noting is this: It’s actually airing next week. There is no hiatus due to the Olympics here! That means that The CW either sees value in new episodes continuing to air weekly, or they are not that confident that they want to bring the show back. It’s all a matter of interpretation, and we’ll have a little bit more on that later.

So what’s actually coming up during this episode? That’s what we’re here to dive into first. Immigration in Greylock seems to be a huge part of the story, as you are going to see Sarah and her new-found government working to implement policy. As is often the case with this sort of thing, it’s going to be easier said than done.

Below, we’ve got the full Republic of Sarah episode 7 synopsis with more news as to what’s next:

PRECEDENT – With the government newly formed, Greylock’s fledgling congress must decide their immigration policy now that new people want to immigrate. Sarah (Stella Baker) and Danny (Luke Mitchell) are faced with someone from their past and have different reactions to the visitor. AJ (Nia Holloway) shares a personal secret with Grover (Ian Duff) to encourage him to get the help he needs. Danny helps Corinne (Hope Lauren) with some legal paperwork, but Corrine gets more than she bargained for. Meanwhile, Maya (Izabella Alvarez) discovers that Tyler (Forrest Goodluck) is a talented photographer and submits his photos to an upcoming art show, leaving Tyler upset. Megan Follows directed the episode written by Jessica Mena Esteves (#107). Original airdate 7/26/2021. Every episode of THE REPUBLIC OF SARAH will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

As much fun as we’ve had diving into this story, we’re pretty concerned at this point that it won’t be back for another season. Its ratings have declined in all live measures every week since the premiere, and episode 5 generated a series-worst 0.0 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Anytime a network show (at least save for one on Fridays) generates that rating, it’s almost always a kiss of death. We just suggest to enjoy the series while it’s here, since there’s no guarantee it will be around for long after the fact.

