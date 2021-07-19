Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2: Will we see Ghost or Tasha?







Is a younger version of Ghost, Tommy, or Tasha going to turn up on Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2? We know those questions are already out there. After all, these questions were present back when season 1 was first announced!

At the time that the series first got the green light, one of the things that was noted time and time again was that this was Kanan’s story — it was not meant to just be a prequel to all the main characters in Power. While it’s possible that those aforementioned characters could turn up eventually, it was not some immediate priority. This still does seem to be the case.

Have you watched our review yet for the Power Book III: Raising Kanan premiere? If not, be sure to check that out below! Once you do, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! There are some other updates ahead and you don’t want to miss them.

With that being said, it very-much feels like executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is keeping those characters at the forefront of his mind. He knows the curiosity that is there around them, and some of the complicated history that Kanan and Ghost have. Speaking per Digital Spy, here is what he had to say about the chance of seeing them at some point down the road:

“I can’t tell you exactly when [they will turn up], but they’re in Kanan’s life before he went to jail. And you know potentially Tasha is already around, because when we see that Ghost forgives Kanan for his actions and they go back to working with each other…”

50 did make it sound like at some point during the series, we could meet them — but there’s no guarantee it will be anytime soon. We have a hard time thinking that the plan is to stop Raising Kanan when we get around to season 2; the original Power lasted a full six seasons, so there certainly could be a lot of time left.

Related – Want to get a sense of what’s coming on the next Raising Kanan episode?

When would you like to see Tommy, Ghost, or Tasha on Power Book III: Raising Kanan?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, stick around for some other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







