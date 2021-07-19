The Bachelorette episode 7 video: Is Blake not in love with Katie Thurston?







Is tonight’s The Bachelorette episode 7 where everything changes for Katie Thurston and Blake? It’s a great question to think about right now.

Entering the episode, it feels as though Blake is right up there Greg as the top contenders this season. From the moment that he arrived late, the chemistry has been there with Katie. It’s clear she is into him; she had to be to risk bringing him on in the first place. Blake, meanwhile, was clearly into her enough to put up with some of the ostracizing that went on in the house.

Have you watched our full video review for The Bachelorette episode 6 yet? If not, do that below and remember — we’ll be back later tonight! SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to ensure you don’t miss our latest review.

With all of that said, is Blake actually in love with her? That’s where things get a little hairy in the promo below. He questions whether or not he can get there, and at one point, it looks like he’s going to an elevator to potentially leave. Maybe this is just Blake second-guessing himself, or it could be the added anxiety of hometown dates coming around the corner. He knows how important these are for building up relationships and at this point in the season, it has to be a two-way street.

Do we think that Blake and Katie will figure this out? There’s a good chance; after all, it’s unrealistic to expect that Blake would be head over heels in love with someone he’s only been around for a few episodes. So long as he’s on the road to getting there and is committed to the process, we think Katie will be okay with where he is. The bigger problem comes circa final three; if he’s not there and other guys are, why would she want to choose him?

Related – What’s going to be happening with Katie and Michael A. entering this episode?

Do you think Blake could actually eliminate himself on The Bachelorette episode 7 tonight?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Did we hear the L word on #TheBachelorette? Love may or may not be in the air TONIGHT at 8|7c on ABC. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HIZJA1la94 — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) July 19, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







