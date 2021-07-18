The Bachelorette episode 7 video: Will Katie bring Michael to hometowns?







Tomorrow night brings us The Bachelorette episode 7, which is easily the most important episode of the season for many reasons.

Take, for example, the fact that hometown dates are right around the corner! This is where things start to get all the more serious, and that is exponentially so for a guy like Michael. He is a single father on the show, and that of course means that there’s more for Katie Thurston to think about. If she decides that Michael isn’t the one before hometowns, odds are she’ll send him home. On the flip side, Michael could also leave if he realizes that something is off. Either way, this is a different situation than most of the other guys who are left.

If you were to watch the sneak peek below from tomorrow’s episode and that only, you would think that Michael is a sure-fire favorite to stay for a little while longer. Katie makes it clear that they can figure out the particulars on their future later, but if they love each other, that is what matters most. That is exactly the answer that he needed to hear in order to feel comfortable, and he tells her that nobody can love her in the way that he can.

So why are we still worried? There are a few reasons. Take, for example, some of the previews teasing a very upset Katie, looking potentially for support from Andrew or some of the other guys. If Michael does leave, this could be the reason for the tears. We’ve also seen him receiving a video message from his son, one where he questions whether his dad still wants to be with him. If Michael hears this, we wouldn’t blame him if he decided to leave ASAP. He’s a father more than anything and we understand what that bond means to him.

