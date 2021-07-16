The Bachelorette episode 7 spoilers: Do Greg, Katie have another date?







As we prepare for The Bachelorette episode 7 airing on ABC this Monday, are Greg and Katie going to have a chance to spend more time together? All signs suggest so!

We’ve known for a while that he is one of the potential favorites to get the final rose at the end of this. He received the first impression rose shortly after coming out of a limo and after that, he got a one-on-one date the very next episode. They got to a great start, but there is a downside to being such an instant favorite. Shortly after the fact, you start to struggle with other guys getting attention. It’s only human nature — you thought you were at the top of the pecking order and things start to shift and change quickly.

For some more news when it comes to The Bachelorette in video form, check out our take on Monday’s episode below! Once you’re done with that, be sure to also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! There are other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss and we’re sharing them following every installment.

So what do we know about Greg’s second date? There’s a preview that you can see for it over at E! News, and it features Katie making it clear that this is an important date for the two of them. It’s a chance to show Greg a “piece of home.” While we know that there are hometown dates coming for the guys very soon, they’re still all taking place within the show’s bubble. Meanwhile, Katie can’t take the guys home, either. This is her chance to open up more about herself and the life she has away from the show.

This date is a good chance for Katie and Greg to reconnect and in the end, they may need it. Remember that Katie has stronger relationships now, especially with Blake Moynes, who wasn’t even on the show the first night.

Related – Check out some more news on the next new episode of The Bachelorette now!

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Bachelorette episode 7?

Do you still think that Greg is the favorite to get engaged? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around to get some other updates when it comes to the series. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







