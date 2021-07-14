The Bachelorette episode 7 spoilers: Will Mike or Brendan get a date?







As we prepare for The Bachelorette episode 7 coming this Monday, it’s obvious already that the pressure is on! There are a bunch of guys who are clearly established as favorites. Yet, there are two who haven’t received a single one-on-one date yet: Brendan and Mike. These two probably don’t stand much of a chance of making it to the end at this point; honestly, we have almost 0% idea who Brendan even is at this point!

Yet, there’s at least a chance one or both of them could get a date during this upcoming episode. If they do, they will have to work really hard to impress Katie and show that they are worthy of a hometown.

Have you watched our episode 6 review of The Bachelorette yet? You’re going to want to! Below, we talk all about the Hunter situation plus Katie’s latest dates — once you watch, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! We’re going to have more reviews there every Monday the rest of the season; why not miss out?

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full The Bachelorette episode 7 synopsis below:

“1707” – With hometown dates looming, Brendan and Mike feel the pressure of getting a one-on-one date as the only two yet to have coveted solo time with Katie. Does she choose one of them to join her for a romantic recreation of her beloved hometown? Later, four men join her on an artistic exploration inspired by New Mexico’s own Georgia O’Keefe, and one surprising gent studies the art of cuddling with our Bachelorette. Usually so confident in trusting her gut, Katie is faced with the hardest rose ceremony thus far and finds herself second-guessing her decision on an all-new episode of “The Bachelorette,” airing MONDAY, JULY 19 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Episodes can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

To us at the moment, the real wild-card in the midst of everything is Michael. He’s received very little air time the past couple of weeks and yet, we know that Katie is really into him. He’s not the same sort of guy as everyone else and if she brings him to hometowns, that means that she REALLY sees something serious with him. Otherwise, we don’t think that she would drag him along knowing that she wasn’t going to pick him; remember that there is a kid involved here. (Conversely, if Michael doesn’t realize he is ready, he may go home early himself.)

Related – Get some more details on what lies ahead on The Bachelorette

What do you think will happen on The Bachelorette episode 7?

Share your thoughts on the matter below! After you do, stick around — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







