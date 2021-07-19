The White Lotus episode 3 spoilers: Secrets and scuba class







As we prepare for The White Lotus episode 3 to arrive on HBO next week, what’s the big story that’s at the center of it? That’s honestly a hard thing to figure out! The biggest issue here is mostly that there is such a large cast and every person has their own unique role to play. Some of the stories will intertwine, but above all else the slogan above should be your series summary: “Paradise is no vacation.” Sure, we’ve got a beautiful locale at the center of the show, but if you’ve been on a trip before, you probably know that very few things ever go according to plan.

Below, you can see the full The White Lotus episode 3 synopsis with some other insight on what you can expect:

Stripped of his gadgets, Quinn reluctantly takes a scuba class with Mark; Shane enlists Armond to help plan a romantic evening for Rachel; Tanya leans on Belinda for support as she scatters her mother’s ashes at sea; Paula keeps a secret from Olivia.

Beyond of course the story of The White Lotus, what we’re just as curious about is gauging its total audience all season long. This show isn’t like The Undoing, Mare of Easttown, or some of the other high-profile HBO shows as of late. It’s a little lighter in tone at times, and it also features a variety of performers as opposed to one big name serving as the anchor. It shouldn’t come as a shock that the premiere generated 420,000 live viewers, slightly lower than many other big-ticket shows on the network.

Yet, remember that live viewing is just one piece of the puzzle here, and we remain curious to see if viewers are going to discover the series more over time.

