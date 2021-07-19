Professor T episode 3 spoilers: Prepare for a hostage crisis







Following tonight’s episode, are you curious to learn more about what’s next on Professor T episode 3? Let’s just say another crisis is on the horizon. Through the first two episodes already, we’ve gotten a slight sense of how he handles adversity — and we have to imagine that this is going to continue.

Our title character is NOT a cop, and that is one of the most important things to emphasize here time and time again. He’s not going to think or act like typical law enforcement, which is probably both a good and bad thing depending on the circumstance. For the sake of this upcoming episode, he could bring some angles to a hostage crisis that no one else thinks about! Maybe the destination here will be satisfactory to everyone involved, but we’re not as sure about the journey along the way.

Below, take a look at the Professor T episode 3 synopsis with some more news as to what lies ahead:

Professor T becomes embroiled in a hostage situation, but his unconventional negotiating tactics do not go down well with the police. Old flame Christina reveals all is not well with her marriage.

How many times are we going to see tension between Professor T and the police? The simple answer may just be “a million,” at least in that we’ve seen it already and odds are, it’s probably going to happen for the rest of the season. Trust isn’t built overnight and even if he proves helpful on a couple of occasions, that doesn’t mean that he will be the greatest asset for everyone moving forward.

We are only two episodes in the season — what does that mean? More than likely, this show will continue to find some fantastic ways to surprise. We’ll just have to wait and see what those are.

What do you want to see when it comes to Professor T episode 3?

