Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 3 spoilers: Are J’s secrets revealed?

During tonight’s episode, we saw a little bit of this as Finn Cole’s character found himself in a precarious position. After all, he had a history with the lawyer that none of the other Codys knew about! We know that he is one of the most ambitious people in this world, and he’ll do whatever he can in order to rise to the top. Of course, there are drawbacks to this ambition, and we’re not sure that he is the best in the world at lying.

To get a few more details on what lies ahead now, all you have to do is check out the full Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 3 synopsis below:

J’s business secrets come to light as Pope mourns the loss of Smurf; Deran distracts himself from his own loneliness; Craig and Renn have a difficult time finding a work-life balance.

The first two episodes have been rather slow when it comes to the pace of the show — rather than rush things forward story-wise, they are focusing in on grief and recovery. Pope is clearly still struggling following the death of Smurf; meanwhile, Deran is dealing with both that and also the departure of Adrian. These shadows are going to be looming large; there is one more season to come after this one, so whatever happened here is going to build towards an eventual ending.

